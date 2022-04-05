05.04.2022 18:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea Bank Abp's own shares

05.04.2022 / 18:00

5 April 2022 at 18.00 EET

A total of 1,036,582 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants in Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") variable remuneration programmes.

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 24 March 2022, Nordea has transferred 1,036,582 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants in its variable remuneration programmes.

Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 12,577,917 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 40 575 9178
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 EET on 5 April 2022.

 

