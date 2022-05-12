Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea Bank Abp's own shares



12.05.2022 / 18:10





Changes in Nordea Bank Abp's own shares

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

12 May 2022 at 18.00 EET

A total of 2,011 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants in Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") variable remuneration programmes.

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 24 March 2022, Nordea has transferred 2,011 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants in its variable remuneration programmes.

Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 11,482,431 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 40 575 9178

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 EET on 12 May 2022.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.