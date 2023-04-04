Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 17:50:02

Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea's own shares

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea's own shares

04.04.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Changes in Nordea's own shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
4 April 2023 at 18.00 EET

A total of 1,292,469 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants in Nordea Bank Abp's variable remuneration programmes.

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 23 March 2023, Nordea has transferred 1,292,469 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants in its variable remuneration programmes.

Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 1,810,352 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,781,182 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 18.00 EET on 4 April 2023.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1601267

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601267  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601267&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten