04.04.2023 17:50:02
Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea's own shares
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Changes in Nordea's own shares
Nordea Bank Abp
A total of 1,292,469 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants in Nordea Bank Abp's variable remuneration programmes.
Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 23 March 2023, Nordea has transferred 1,292,469 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants in its variable remuneration programmes.
Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 1,810,352 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,781,182 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 18.00 EET on 4 April 2023.
