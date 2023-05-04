Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordeas own shares

04.05.2023 17:50:02

04.05.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Changes in Nordea's own shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
4 May 2023 at 18.00 EET

A total of 3,038 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants in Nordea Bank Abp's variable remuneration programmes.

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 23 March 2023, Nordea has transferred 3,038 own shares held by the company and executed a technical adjustment to earlier share deliveries to settle its commitments to participants in its variable remuneration programmes.

Following the transfer of own shares and technical adjustment, Nordea holds 3,271,724 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 18.00 EET on 4 May 2023.

 

