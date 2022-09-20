Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel

Nordea Bank Abp: Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board



Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

20 September 2022 at 9.00 EET

Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed. The Nomination Board consists of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the four largest shareholders, who on 31 August represent the largest number of voting rights and wish to participate in the work of the Nomination Board.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital

Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden

Ann Grevelius, Non-Executive Director, Alecta

Ossian Ekdahl, Chief Active Ownership Officer, Första AP-fonden (AP1)

Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp (Torbjörn Magnusson until 30 September 2022 and Stephen Hester from 1 October 2022 onwards)

At its first meeting, the Nomination Board elected Niko Pakalén as Chair of the Nomination Board.

On the basis of shareholdings registered in the Finnish, Swedish and Danish book-entry systems on 31 August 2022, the appointed shareholders represented approximately 12 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting of Nordea has established a Nomination Board responsible for preparing proposals to the General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the Chair and members of the Board of Directors as well as other duties assigned in its Charter. The Nomination Board is constituted annually and comprises four members nominated by the largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate, and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company. The mandate of the Nomination Board is to continue until a new Nomination Board is appointed.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.00 EET on 20 September 2022.

