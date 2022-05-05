05.05.2022 18:50:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Correction to ESEF file

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea Bank Abp: Correction to ESEF file

05.05.2022 / 18:50

Correction to ESEF file attachment in Nordea's annual reporting package 2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report
5 May 2022 at 17.00 EET

Nordea published its Annual Report 2021 on 2 March 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in Swedish. The published ESEF file contained certain technical errors and did not open correctly in all file readers. The corrected ESEF attachment is available at nordea.com.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 5 May 2022.

 

 

 

