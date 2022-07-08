|
08.07.2022 14:20:04
Nordea Bank Abp: ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea has received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.5bn.
Nordea's application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.5bn of its own shares has been approved by the ECB. A share buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the release of the half-year results 2022, which are published on 18 July. A share buy-back programme of EUR 1.5bn would correspond to a reduction of 95bp in the Group CET1 ratio.
Nordea is implementing an efficient capital structure and will continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders in the future in line with its capital and dividend policy.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14:30 EET on 8 July 2022.
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1394213
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1394213 08.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14:20
|Nordea Bank Abp: ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application (EQS Group)
|
03.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Nordea Bank Abp Registered informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.06.22
|Nordea cancels repurchased shares (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea completes follow-on share buy-back (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea Bank Abp (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 13.06.2022 (EQS Group)
|
13.06.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|8,65
|1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: Wall Street volatil -- ATX verabschiedet sich fester von der Handelswoche -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselt häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.