|
27.04.2022 10:00:05
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has on 26 April 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 25 April 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,838,758,570.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 27 April 2022.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1336491
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1336491 27.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: First-quarter results 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Nordea Bank Abp Registered vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|9,43
|-3,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im vollem Gange: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag schlussendlich zu. Die US-Märkte notierten freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.