Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (Sampo plc)

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
29 April 2022 at 15.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 29 April 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Sampo Plc's shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 29 April 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,838,758,570.

Total positions of Sampo Plc according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5%   Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.07%   6.07%

 

A: Shares and voting rights 

 

Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if possible) 		 Number of shares and voting rights  % of shares and voting rights 
Direct 
(SMA 9:5) 		 Indirect 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		 Direct 
(SMA 9:5) 		 Indirect 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI4000297767  Below 5%    Below 5%   
SUBTOTAL A  Below 5%   Below 5%   

 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 EET on 29 April 2022.

 

