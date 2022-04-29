|
29.04.2022 15:05:04
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (Sampo plc)
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has on 29 April 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Sampo Plc's shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 29 April 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,838,758,570.
Total positions of Sampo Plc according to the notification:
A: Shares and voting rights
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 EET on 29 April 2022.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340105
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1340105 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: First-quarter results 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|9,56
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.