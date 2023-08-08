|
08.08.2023 16:45:03
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent
Nordea Bank Abp
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 8 August 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 7 August 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,579,380,628.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 August 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
End of Media Release
Language:
English
Company:
Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN:
FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1698805
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1698805 08.08.2023 CET/CEST
