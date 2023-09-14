14.09.2023 10:15:02

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent

14.09.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
14 September 2023 at 9.45 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 13 September 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 12 September 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,569,745,018.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.88% 0.13% 5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   Below 5%   Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5%   Below 5%  

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
      SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.45 EET on 14 September 2023.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1726315

 
End of News EQS News Service

1726315  14.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy UBS AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs 10,16 1,13% Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen