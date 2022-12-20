Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

20 December 2022 at 13.30 EET

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 19 December 2022 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 16 December 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,675,904,202.

Total positions of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.85% 4.20% 5.06% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.74% 6.19% 6.93%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 28,057,266 0.76% US65558R1095 3,363,129 0.09% SUBTOTAL A 31,420,395 0.85%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Per appendix SUBTOTAL B 154,442,528 4.20%

Information of the controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs International The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. IMD Holdings LLC United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. Folio Investments Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Finance Corp. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs International Bank The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Murray Street Corporation Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado Sphere Fund The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC NNIP Holdings LLC NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC GSAMI Holdings I Ltd GSAMI Holdings II Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 13.30 EET on 20 December 2022.

