20.12.2022 13:45:04
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent
Nordea Bank Abp
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 19 December 2022 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 16 December 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,675,904,202.
Total positions of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Information of the controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 13.30 EET on 20 December 2022.
