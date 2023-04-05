Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 13:55:04

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Arkilahti

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
05.04.2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
5 April 2023 at 14.00 EET

Nordea Group Leadership Team member Nina Arkilahti has received in total 26,648 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nina Arkilahti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 28166/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-04-04
Transaction date: 2023-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26,648 Unit price: EUR 0

Aggregated transactions (1)
Volume: 26,648 Volume weighted average price: EUR 0

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2023.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1602223

 
End of News EQS News Service

1602223  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602223&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

