06.04.2022 17:03:04

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Ekman

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Ekman

06.04.2022 / 17:03

Managers' transactions - Ekman

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
6 April 2022 at 17.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EKMAN, ERIK
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20220401105334_6
Transaction date: 2022-04-05
Venue: N/A
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,466 Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11,466 Volume weighted average price: 0

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 EET on 6 April 2022.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1322177

 
End of News EQS News Service

1322177  06.04.2022 

