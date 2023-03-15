Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions Hester

15.03.2023 10:00:04

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
15.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
15 March 2023 at 10.00 EET

Chair of the Board Stephen Hester has acquired in total 36,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hester, Stephen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 27134/5/8

 
Transaction date: 2023-03-14
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,100             Unit price: 10.829 EUR
(2): Volume: 19                  Unit price: 10.829 EUR
(3): Volume: 822                Unit price: 10.836 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,941              Volume weighted average price: 10.83096 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-03-14
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27                  Unit price: 10.832 EUR
(2): Volume: 376                Unit price: 10.832 EUR
(3): Volume: 374                Unit price: 10.832 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,284             Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(5): Volume: 374                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(6): Volume: 2,200             Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(7): Volume: 1,284             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,284             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,284             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,284           Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(11): Volume: 856              Unit price: 10.838 EUR
(12): Volume: 860              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(13): Volume: 1,811           Unit price: 10.836 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 13,298          Volume weighted average price: 10.83531 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-03-14
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 788                Unit price: 10.832 EUR
(2): Volume: 343                Unit price: 10.832 EUR
(3): Volume: 613                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(4): Volume: 614                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(5): Volume: 304                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,263             Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(7): Volume: 408                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(8): Volume: 833                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(9): Volume: 241                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(10): Volume: 329              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(11): Volume: 884                             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(12): Volume: 758              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(13): Volume: 580              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(14): Volume: 600                             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(15): Volume: 339              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(16): Volume: 437              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(17): Volume: 614              Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(18): Volume: 254              Unit price: 10.838 EUR
(19): Volume: 792              Unit price: 10.838 EUR
(20): Volume: 268                             Unit price: 10.838 EUR
(21): Volume: 1,598           Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(22): Volume: 1,100           Unit price: 10.836 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(22): Volume: 15,960          Volume weighted average price: 10.83509 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-03-14
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 245                Unit price: 10.834 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,738             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(3): Volume: 246                Unit price: 10.836 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,197             Unit price: 10.836 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 3,426              Volume weighted average price: 10.83586 EUR
 
Transaction date: 2023-03-14
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 375                  Unit price: 10.838 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 375                Volume weighted average price: 10.838 EUR
 

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 10.00 EET on 15 March 2023.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1583105

 
