Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Koskinen

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
2 May 2022 at 09.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: KOSKINEN, JUSSI
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13750/11/8

Transaction date: 2022-04-29
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000              Unit price: 9.45300 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,000              Volume weighted average price: 9.45300 EUR

 

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 EET on 2 May 2022.

