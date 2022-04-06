|
06.04.2022 17:05:05
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Managers' transactions - Romantschuk
Nordea Bank Abp
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Transaction details
Aggregated transactions
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 EET on 6 April 2022.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1322189
1322189 06.04.2022
