25.07.2023 16:45:07

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - van Hoeken

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - van Hoeken

25.07.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - van Hoeken

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
25 July 2023 at 16.30 EET

Petra van Hoeken, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 2,400 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Petra van Hoeken
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35837/7/6

Transaction date: 2023-07-25
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,400 Unit price: 10.398 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1)
Volume: 2,400 Volume weighted average price: 10.398 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.30 EET on 25 July 2023.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1688045

 
End of News EQS News Service

1688045  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688045&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy UBS AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs 10,43 0,39% Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: Wall Street stabil -- ATX höher -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An den US-Börsen ist am Dienstag wenig Bewegung auszumachen. Der Wiener Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert am zweiten Handelstag der Woche kaum bewegt. In Asien ging es am Dienstag überwiegen nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen