Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - van Hoeken

25.07.2023 16:45:07
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Petra van Hoeken, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 2,400 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Transaction date: 2023-07-25
Transaction details
Aggregated transactions (1)
For further information:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.30 EET on 25 July 2023.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1688045
