Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen



03.05.2022 / 08:00





Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

2 May 2022 at 09.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK

Position: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13719/12/10

Transaction date: 2022-04-29

Venue: XCSE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(2): Volume: 26 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(3): Volume: 2,624 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(5): Volume: 15 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(6): Volume: 2,613 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(7): Volume: 129 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(8): Volume: 63 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(10): Volume: 40 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(11): Volume: 8,619 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(12): Volume: 847 Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 71.62000 DKK

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 EET on 2 May 2022.

