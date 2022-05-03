Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

03.05.2022 08:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
03.05.2022 / 08:00

Nordea Bank Abp
2 May 2022 at 09.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13719/12/10

Transaction date: 2022-04-29
Venue: XCSE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13                    Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(2): Volume: 26                    Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(3): Volume: 2,624              Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(4): Volume: 10                    Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(5): Volume: 15                    Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(6): Volume: 2,613              Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(7): Volume: 129                  Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(8): Volume: 63                    Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(9): Volume: 1                      Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(10): Volume: 40                  Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(11): Volume: 8,619            Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

(12): Volume: 847                               Unit price: 71.62000 DKK

 

Aggregated transactions
(12): Volume: 15,000          Volume weighted average price: 71.62000 DKK

 

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 EET on 2 May 2022.

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
