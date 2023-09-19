|
19.09.2023 09:00:07
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea has today cancelled 12,285,688 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.
The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,557,459,330. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,557,459,330.
The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 19 September 2023.
The company holds 1,076,806 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 19 September 2023.
We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1728893
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1728893 19.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.09.23
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nordea Bank Abp Registered-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Nordea Bank Abp Registered abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares (EQS Group)
|
19.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
18.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|UBS AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|UBS AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|10,13
|0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger zurückhaltend: Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts, wohingegen am deutschen Aktienmarkt Verluste zu sehen waren. Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.