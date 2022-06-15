Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 13:50:03

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea completes follow-on share buy-back

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
15.06.2022 / 13:50

Nordea completes follow-on share buy-back

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
15 June 2022 at 14.00 EET

Nordea has now completed its follow-on share buy-back announced in March 2022. From 16 March 2022 to 14 June 2022, Nordea repurchased 107,254,529 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 9.33. Nordea is in discussions with the European Central Bank regarding potential further share buy-backs in the second half of the year.

On 14 March 2022 Nordea announced a share buy-back of up to EUR 1,002m, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2021. The purpose of share buy-backs is to pursue an efficient capital structure and generate sustainable shareholder returns by reducing Nordea's capital.

Nordea repurchased the shares otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases), in public trading and outside public trading. The repurchased shares were cancelled on a monthly basis.

The repurchases reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1,002m. Nordea now holds 36,451,989 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.00 EET on 15 June 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376395

 
End of News EQS News Service

1376395  15.06.2022 

