Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea completes follow-on share buy-back

Nordea has now completed its follow-on share buy-back announced in March 2022. From 16 March 2022 to 14 June 2022, Nordea repurchased 107,254,529 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 9.33. Nordea is in discussions with the European Central Bank regarding potential further share buy-backs in the second half of the year.

On 14 March 2022 Nordea announced a share buy-back of up to EUR 1,002m, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2021. The purpose of share buy-backs is to pursue an efficient capital structure and generate sustainable shareholder returns by reducing Nordea's capital.

Nordea repurchased the shares otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases), in public trading and outside public trading. The repurchased shares were cancelled on a monthly basis.

The repurchases reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1,002m. Nordea now holds 36,451,989 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

