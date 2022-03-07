Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nordea Bank Abp: : Nordea completes inaugural share buy-back programme



07.03.2022 / 14:55





Nordea completes inaugural share buy-back programme

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

7 March 2022 at 14.50 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has now completed its inaugural share buy-back programme. The repurchases of shares began on 22 October 2021 and ended on 4 March 2022. During that period, Nordea repurchased 189,634,586 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 10.50. Nordea expects the Board of Directors to consider a follow-on share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.0bn in the coming weeks.

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced share buy-backs of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The shares were repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the company's shareholders (directed repurchases) in public trading and outside public trading. The purpose of the share buy-backs was to pursue an efficient capital structure and generate sustainable shareholder return to the benefit of all shareholders by reducing the capital of Nordea.

The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1,997m and the repurchased shares have been cancelled on a monthly basis. Nordea now holds 32,665,816 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

As announced on 8 February 2022, Nordea's application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.0bn of its own shares has been approved by the European Central Bank. Nordea expects the Board of Directors to consider a follow-on share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.0bn in the coming weeks.

