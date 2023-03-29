Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 13:20:03

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea provides comparative financial information following implementation of IFRS 17

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
29.03.2023 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
28 March 2023 at 17.30 EET

Nordea has now implemented IFRS 17 Insurance contracts and today provides restated comparative results for the Nordea Group and its business areas.

Following the implementation of IFRS 17 Insurance contracts, Nordea has changed the measurement and presentation of insurance contracts in its financial statements as from 1 January 2023 and will report accordingly starting from the first quarter 2023 results, published on 27 April 2023.

In order to provide investors with comparative results Nordea is now providing restated financial information for 2022, including a new line item in the income statement called "Net insurance result". Nordea's restated 2022 quarterly and full-year income statements and business area results under IFRS 17 can be found attached and are also available at nordea.com/investors. The accounting policies covering insurance contracts, and the transition effects, are disclosed in Note G10.6 in the 2022 Annual Report.

As disclosed earlier, the quantitative impact at transition on 1 January 2022 was accounted for directly in equity (after tax) and reduced equity by EUR 573m and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 23bp. The impact on return on equity was marginally positive.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6220U_1-2023-3-29.pdf

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 17.30 EET on 28 March 2023.

 

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1595819

 
1595819  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

