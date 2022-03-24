Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided on payment of ordinary dividend in its statutory meeting



24.03.2022





Nordea's Board of Directors has decided on payment of ordinary dividend in its statutory meeting

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

24 March 2022 at 14.45 EET

The Board of Directors of Nordea has today decided to distribute an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.69 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the Annual General Meeting 2022 ("AGM") held earlier today. The Board also elected the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and the members of the board committees.

Payment of ordinary dividend

The Board of Directors decided on the payment of an ordinary dividend in a single instalment of EUR 0.69 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the AGM held earlier today.

The dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the dividend on 28 March 2022 are recorded in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden and VP Securities A/S in Denmark. The dividend will not be paid to shares held by the company on the dividend record date. The dividend payment date is 4 April 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter. The dividend is paid in a single instalment and no further dividend payments shall be made pursuant to the mandate from the AGM.

"Nordea's financial performance in 2021 resulted in significant shareholder returns. Nordea has paid about EUR 6 billion in dividends over the past three years," concludes Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Board committee membership

The AGM had elected Torbjörn Magnusson as Chair of the Board of Directors for a term until 30 September 2022. Stephen Hester was elected by the Board of Directors as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for a term until 30 September 2022 after which he will act as Chair of the Board of Directors in accordance with the decision of the AGM. Torbjörn Magnusson was elected Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for a term from 1 October 2022 until the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors appointed the members of the four board committees as follows:

Board Audit Committee: John Maltby (Chair), Petra van Hoeken, Lene Skole and Arja Talma.

Board Risk Committee: Petra van Hoeken (Chair), John Maltby, Birger Steen and Kjersti Wiklund.

Board Remuneration and People Committee: Torbjörn Magnusson (Chair), Stephen Hester, Robin Lawther and Gerhard Olsson. Torbjörn Magnusson will be acting as Chair of the committee until 30 September 2022 after which Stephen Hester will take over the role as Chair.

Board Operations and Sustainability Committee: Birger Steen (Chair), Jonas Synnergren, Kjersti Wiklund and Arja Talma.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.45 EET on 24 March 2022.

