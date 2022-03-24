|
24.03.2022 14:25:03
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors resolved on a transfer of own shares pursuant to variable remuneration programmes
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea's Board of Directors resolved on a transfer of own shares pursuant to variable remuneration programmes
Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") Board of Directors has today resolved on a transfer of own shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issuance pursuant to Nordea's variable remuneration programmes. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2021.
In the share issuance, a maximum of 1,900,000 own shares held by Nordea will be transferred without consideration to participants in variable pay programmes according to the applicable terms and conditions of the programmes and regulatory requirements to settle Nordea's commitments for payment of part of variable pay in shares. The transferred shares are subject to a retention period in accordance with applicable regulations.
The shares will be transferred on or around 5 April 2022, at the earliest, in one or several instalments.
