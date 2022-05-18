|
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 17.05.2022
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 17.05.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 13,597,249 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
