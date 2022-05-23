+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 08:30:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

23.05.2022 / 08:30

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 20.05.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
20.05.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 20.05.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 121,209 9.37 1,135,652.28
XHEL 99,800 9.37 934,986.28
CEUX 230,362 9.36 2,157,183.33
AQEU 29,971 9.37 280,778.26
TQEX 27,287 9.37 255,571.03
XCSE 22,706 9.37 212,710.65
Total 531,335 9.37 4,976,881.82

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.4932 and DKK to EUR 7.4411
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 15,202,460 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3989M_1-2022-5-23.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1358371

 
End of News EQS News Service

1358371  23.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358371&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs 9,56 1,02% Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich schwankungsanfällig. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen