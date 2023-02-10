Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

10.02.2023 08:15:04

10.02.2023 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 09.02.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
09.02.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 09.02.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 162,995 11.16 1,819,480.59
CEUX 176,371 11.22 1,979,099.96
TQEX 22,121 11.25 248,821.81
XSTO 163,384 11.27 1,841,394.22
XCSE 20,126 11.16 224,607.65
Total 544,997 11.22 6,113,404.23

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.0943 and DKK to EUR 7.4428
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 14,722,834 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5655P_1-2023-2-10.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

