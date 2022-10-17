|
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2023
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2023
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2023:
The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2022 will be published in week 9, 2023, at the latest.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp will be held on 23 March 2023.
The record date for possible ordinary dividend payment to be decided at the AGM for the financial year 2022 is 27 March 2023. The earliest payment date for such dividend is 3 April 2023.
Nordea follows a silent period that lasts from the fifth business day after a financial quarter ends until the financial report for the corresponding period has been made public.
You can find Nordea's financial calendar on our website nordea.com.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 10.00 EET on 17 October 2022.
