|
06.09.2023 14:20:03
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2024
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2024
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2024:
The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2023 will be published in week 9, 2024, at the latest.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp will be held in Helsinki on 21 March 2024.
The record date for possible ordinary dividend payment to be decided at the AGM for the financial year 2023 is 25 March 2024. The earliest payment date for such dividend is 3 April 2024.
Nordea follows a silent period that lasts from the fifth banking day after a financial quarter ends until the financial report for the corresponding period has been made public.
You can find Nordea's financial calendar on our website nordea.com.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14.00 EET on 6 September 2023.
We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1720423
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1720423 06.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:45
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
07.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
06.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent (EQS Group)
|
06.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nordea Bank Abp Registered-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Nordea Bank Abp Registered abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 04.09.2023 (EQS Group)
|
04.09.23
|Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 01.09.2023 (EQS Group)