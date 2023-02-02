Nordea Bank Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Aims To Improve Profit

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 24 percent to 1.26 billion euros from last year's 1.02 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 0.34 euro, up 31 percent from 0.26 euro a year ago.

The fourth-quarter operating profit was up 26 percent to 1.61 billion euros from prior year's 1.28 billion euros.

Total operating income grew 19 percent to 2.90 billion euros from last year's 2.44 billion euros, driven by a 31 percent increase in net interest income to 1.64 billion euros.

Net commission income decreased 12 percent due to lower average Assets under management and continued lower capital markets activity.

Assets under management were down 13 percent year on year.

Further, Nordea's Board has proposed a dividend per share of0.80 euro for 2022, up 16 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, Nordea said it aims to continue to improve profitability and for 2023, it expects a return on equity or RoE above 13 percent.

Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, said, "Entering 2023, macroeconomic uncertainty remains high. We expect the challenging environment to continue during the coming quarters. … We aim to continue to improve our profitability and expect our return on equity to remain above 13 percent in 2023. This is already in line with our financial target for 2025 and we expect to provide a target update by the end of 2023 should the environment become more predictable."

