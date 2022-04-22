|
22.04.2022 09:20:05
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has today cancelled 21,558,763 treasury shares, which were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors.
The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 22 April 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Nordea is 3,838,758,570 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,838,758,570.
Nordea holds 1,907,332 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.15 EET on 22 April 2022.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1332643
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1332643 22.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Nordea cancels repurchased shares (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.