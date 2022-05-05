05.05.2022 09:00:05

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital
5 May 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has today cancelled 49,243,777 treasury shares, which were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors.

The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 5 May 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Nordea is 3,789,514,793 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,789,514,793.

Nordea holds 1,523,726 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.15 EET on 5 May 2022.

