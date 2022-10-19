19.10.2022 15:50:07

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital
19 October 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 25,778,978 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,688,464,304. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,688,464,304.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 19 October 2022.

The company holds 2,332,072 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 19 October 2022.

 

