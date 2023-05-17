|
17.05.2023 09:00:07
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea has today cancelled 6,558,616 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.
The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,598,245,264. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,598,245,264.
The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 17 May 2023.
The company holds 1,265,819 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 17 May 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1634821
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1634821 17.05.2023 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|9,65
|1,06%
