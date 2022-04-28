Nordea Q1 Profit Down; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit declined 66 percent to 269 million euros from last year's 788 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.06 euro, down 68 percent from 0.19 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 868 million euros, compared to 788 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.22 euro, compared to 0.19 euro last year.

Adjusted profit before loan losses were 1.10 billion euros, same as last year.

Total operating income declined 19 percent to 1.95 billion euros from prior year's 2.42 billion euros. Adjusted operating income grew 3 percent to 2.49 billion euros.

Net interest income grew 8 percent from last year to 1.31 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Nordea confirmed its outlook, expecting RoE above 11 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of 49-50 percent.

Nordea further said it is committed to reaching its 2025 financial target - RoE above 13 percent.