Nordea Q2 Profit Rises; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit grew 3 percent to 1.05 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.28 euro, up 12 percent from 0.25 euro last year.

Second-quarter operating profit increased 2 percent from last year to 1.36 billion euros.

Total operating income edged up 1 percent to 2.44 billion euros from 2.42 billion euros a year ago.

Net interest income increased 6 percent to 1.31 billion euros, supported by strong growth in lending.

Net commission income decreased 5 percent, with lower AuM and significantly lower capital market transactions compared with last year.

In addition, Nordea received approval from the European Central Bank to start a new 1.5 billion euros share buy-back program and Nordea's Board of Directors has decided to launch the program.

Looking ahead, the company said its full-year 2022 outlook is unchanged at return on equity above 11 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of 49-50 percent.

For 2025, Nordea's financial target is a return on equity above 13 percent.

The target will be supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 45-47 percent, an annual net loan loss ratio of around 10bp and the continuation of Nordea's well-established capital and dividend policies.

