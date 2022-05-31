Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel

Nordea suspends two employees on suspicion of fraud



31.05.2022 / 18:30



Nordea suspends two employees on suspicion of fraud Following months of investigation, Nordea reported suspicions of fraud earlier this year to the police. Today the Norwegian police arrested two Norwegian Nordea employees on the suspicion of loans being issued on false grounds. Nordea is working in close cooperation with the police on the matter and has suspended the employees in question. Nordea as a company is not being investigated in this matter. Nordea regards the arrests with the utmost seriousness and we are collaborating closely with the authorities, including the police, on the case. We are taking all necessary steps with regard to the two employees, says Randi Marjamaa, Country Senior Executive and Head of Personal Banking at Nordea Norway.

Nordea will never accept any form of financial crime or being used for any activities that could facilitate financial crime. We give high priority to fighting financial crime at Nordea, says Randi Marjamaa. For further information: Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

