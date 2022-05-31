|
Nordea suspends two employees on suspicion of fraud
Following months of investigation, Nordea reported suspicions of fraud earlier this year to the police. Today the Norwegian police arrested two Norwegian Nordea employees on the suspicion of loans being issued on false grounds.
Nordea is working in close cooperation with the police on the matter and has suspended the employees in question. Nordea as a company is not being investigated in this matter.
For further information:
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com
