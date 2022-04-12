|
12.04.2022 10:10:02
Nordea's first-quarter results 2022 will be presented on 28 April
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Nordea's first-quarter results 2022 will be presented on 28 April
The report will be published at approximately 07.30 EET (06.30 CET) on Thursday 28 April 2022.
Webcast at 11.00 EET (10.00 CET)
Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, will present the results followed by a Q&A audio session for investors and analysts with Frank Vang-Jensen, Ian Smith, Group CFO, and Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations.
To participate in the webcast, please use the webcast link or dial one of the following numbers:
and add confirmation code 383746 no later than 10.50 EET (9.50 CET).
After the call an indexed on-demand replay will be available here.
The report will be published in English and Swedish. A stock exchange release with a summary of the results will be published in Finnish, English and Swedish.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326085
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1326085 12.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
10:10
|Nordea's first-quarter results 2022 will be presented on 28 April (EQS Group)
|
09:45
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 08.04.2022 (EQS Group)
|
08.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22