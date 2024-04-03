Nordex Gets 253 MW Order For Further 39 Turbines From UKA

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced Wednesday that it has received an order for a further 39 turbines from wind and solar park developer Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG or UKA.

The machines of the N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X series are expected to provide a total generation capacity of 253 MW after commissioning. Nordex will also take over the premium service of the turbines for 20 years.

The turbines will be installed in 2025 for clean, low-cost and independent energy for six federal states. Including the orders now placed, UKA has ordered 450 MW of wind turbines from Nordex in the last three months.

UKA Managing Partner Gernot Gauglitz said, "The energy transition has noticeably gained momentum in Germany. UKA will continue to play a central role in Germany's climate-friendly, affordable and independent electricity supply in the future. Nordex is a strong partner for us in this regard."

On the procurement side, UKA has extended an existing framework contract with Nordex. Further substantial orders are planned for 2024.