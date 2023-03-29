|
29.03.2023 07:46:28
Nordex Gets Contracts To Supply 14 N149/5.X Turbines For Projects In Greece
(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced it has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.
The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year.
The Group said the customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.
