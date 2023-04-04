|
04.04.2023 07:47:52
Nordex Group Gets Contract From E Energija Group
(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) has signed a contract with E energija group to supply and install wind turbines for a 106 MW wind project in Lithuania. The company said the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of 16 N163/6.X wind turbines, as well as the long-term service agreement for the maintenance of the turbines.
E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighbouring countries. The Nordex Group said turbine delivery commences in 2024, with commissioning scheduled in the same year.
