Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 09:00:03

Nordex Group starts production at new blade manufacturing facility in Türkiye


EQS-Media / 22.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 22 May 2026. The Nordex Group has successfully started production at its new blade manufacturing facility in Menemen, Izmir (Türkiye) in May 2026, further strengthening the continuous growing demand for high-efficiency onshore wind turbines in the country.

The new site, located in the Izmir Free Trade Zone, covers a total land area of approximately 130,000 square metres, with a production building of around 90,000 square metres. At full capacity, the plant is designed to manufacture up to 1,200 rotor blades per year operating in four shifts, employing around 1,200 people across production and administrative functions.

The facility will produce rotor blades for the Nordex Group’s latest turbine types, including the N163 and N175 models. These turbines are specifically designed for medium to strong wind conditions and are key components in delivering high energy yield and efficiency for customers.

The plant will initially focus on supplying blades for projects awarded under Türkiye’s YEKA tenders, including the YEKA-4 and YEKA-5 programmes. At the same time, the facility is strategically positioned to supply international markets, with plans to export blades to support European wind energy projects.

“The start of production at our new blade factory in Menemen marks an important milestone in strengthening Nordex’s manufacturing footprint in Türkiye and supporting our long-term growth strategy in the country,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “By investing in local production capacity, we are not only contributing to the development of the wind industry in Türkiye but also enhancing our ability to fulfill further all local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA-specifications.”

Türkiye represents an important market for the Nordex Group. The company has been active in the country since 2009 and has established itself as market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 34 percent. The investment in the Menemen blade facility reflects Nordex’s strong market position and growth trajectory in onshore wind energy.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Nordex SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331928

 
End of News EQS Media

2331928  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

mehr Analysen
05.05.26 Nordex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
29.04.26 Nordex Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.26 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.04.26 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.26 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 42,44 -3,41% Nordex AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.05.26 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26