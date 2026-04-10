Nordex Lands 80 MW Spain Wind Turbine Order

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Friday announced that it has secured a new order in Spain for an initial capacity of 80 MW.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer or the wind farm.

The installation is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected by the end of 2027.

The order includes the supply of 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm project, along with a Premium Service agreement for a period of 20 years.

The agreement also includes an option to expand the project by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity to 120 MW in the future.

The turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 meters.

On Thursday, Nordex SE closed trading 0.18% higher at EUR 45.64 on the XETRA.