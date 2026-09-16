16.09.2026 08:07:02

Nordex Receives 91 MW Wind Turbine Order From TEUT Energieprojekte

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NDXG), a wind turbine manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that it received a 91 MW order from TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH (TEUTF) for the Schöner­mark-Passow wind farm in Brandenburg, Germany.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the order.

The construction and turbine delivery and installation are scheduled to begin in September 2027.

The first wind turbine is expected to be commissioned in January 2028.

The company said that the project comprises 13 N163/6.X turbines and includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The project is being developed near Schwedt/Oder in partnership with Salzburg AG.

TEUT has previously ordered 39 Nordex turbines with a total capacity of 252 MW.

On Tuesday, Nordex SE closed trading 2% higher at EUR 38.72 on the XETRA.

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