07.01.2026 08:03:57

Nordex Secures 414 MW Wind Turbine Orders Across France, Belgium And Portugal

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF.PK), a designs, sells and manufactures wind turbines, on Wednesday said it has secured additional orders for 15 wind energy projects in France, Belgium, and Portugal, covering 78 turbines with a combined capacity of more than 414 megawatts.

The company said the names of the customers and the wind farms were not disclosed.

The contracts include multi-year service and maintenance agreements, with turbine deliveries scheduled for 2027 using various Nordex models.

On Tuesday, Nordex SE closed trading 0.83% higher at EUR 31.62 on the XETRA.

