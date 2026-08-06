Nordex Secures 525 MW Wind Turbine Order In Türkiye

(RTTNews) - Nordex Group (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a German wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday said it secured an order from Türkerler Holding to supply and install wind turbines with a total capacity of about 525 MW in Türkiye.

The installation of the first unit is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027.

The contract covers the supply and installation of 72 N175/6.X turbines for the YEKA-5 R25 Sivas wind project in Sivas.

The contract also includes a 10-year Premium Service agreement, with an option to extend the service period to 25 years.

The turbines will be installed with 108-meter hub heights.

The company said the order further strengthens its position in the Turkish wind market, where it has a cumulative market share of 34%.

On Wednesday, Nordex Group closed trading 3.59% lesser at EUR 38.12 on the XETRA.