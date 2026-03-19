Nordex Secures 54.4 MW Turbine Orders From Prowind In Germany With 20-Year Service Deal

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Thursday said it secured two orders from Prowind for a total of eight N175/6.X wind turbines in Germany, with a combined capacity of 54.4 MW.

The contracts include a Premium Service maintenance agreement for the turbines over a period of 20 years.

The installation is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

The orders comprise six turbines for the Hogenset wind farm in Lower Saxony and two turbines for the Föchtorf project spanning Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

All turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters.

The latest orders build on existing collaboration between the two companies, following a prior order for seven N175/6.X turbines for projects in Lower Saxony last year.

On Wednesday, Nordex closed trading 0.30% lesser at EUR 45.94 on the XETRA.