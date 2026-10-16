Nordex Sees Higher Q3 Revenue & EBITDA, Above Market; Lifts FY26 EBITDA Margin Outlook

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NDX1.DE, NRDXF.PK) on Friday announced preliminary third-quarter results, expecting year-over-year growth in revenues and EBITDA, above market estimates, supported by improved service profitability. Further, the firm raised its EBITDA margin forecast for fiscal 2026.

The company now expects an EBITDA margin of 11.5 percent to 12.5 percent, up from its previous projection of 8.0 to 11.0 percent.

The company said its remaining full-year guidance parameters are unchanged, including consolidated sales between €8.2 to 9.0 billion.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Preliminary EBITDA is estimated at approximately €278 million, more than double the €136 million reported in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA margin would be 12.7 percent, up from 8.0 percent a year earlier.

Revenue is expected to increase approximately €2.19 billion from €1.71 billion in the prior-year period.

Nordex attributed the stronger performance primarily to higher margins in its Service segment and effective project execution. Additionally, risks previously factored into the Projects segment outlook proved less pronounced than anticipated, further bolstering the company's earnings trajectory.

The complete third-quarter results are scheduled to release on November 5.

In Germany, the shares closed 0.42 euros or 1.20 percent lower at 34.68 euros.