Nordex To Restart Production In Manufacturing Facility In Iowa - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group said it is expanding local production footprint. The company will manufacture nacelles for both the current N163 turbine variant, and a product specifically tailored to the US market, at its production facility in West Branch, Iowa.

"Manufacturing nacelles in the US represents a significant next step in expanding local procurement, and our manufacturing presence in North America, which is a key element of the company's growth strategy for the region," said Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.